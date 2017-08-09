Share this:

Wike Making Huge Joke Of Governance In Rivers – Peterside

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Dr Dakuku Peterside lambasted Governor Nyesom Wike for the way and manner the governor was handling the administration of the state.

Within a space of four days, Governor Wike sacked all his special advisers and, caretaker chairmen of four local government areas who had barely spent three weeks in office for unknown reasons.

The same governor had earlier sacked his commissioners, accusing them of not being loyal to him.

However, Dr Peterside says while it is the prerogative of the governor to appoint his aides, his actions are reminiscent of a despot who is confused and is afraid of every body around him.

He was particularly piqued that Wike was playing with the dignity and sense of belonging of Rivers men and women, who he says deserve to be respected and honoured in their various dispositions.

According to him, “Wike is just a confused man, he does not trust anybody around him. He is afraid of his own shadow and thinks that only him can be right at all times.

“These are the attributes of a despot. He is afraid of everybody and everybody is afraid of him. All the people that have worked with him are afraid to talk or even take initiatives of their own. They can only complain to close friends.”

Peterside, who is also the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), accused the governor of deliberately hiding the budget of Rivers state to stop people from challenging him and subjecting his policies to scrutiny.

He stressed that Wike was never really prepared to govern Rivers state but was only interested in acquiring the power to serve a selfish motive of making an Emperor and maximum ruler.

Said he: “Wike did not have focus so he is simply proving true to the type of what we know about him, he cannot stand contrary opinion and alternative views, hence he wants to surround himself with people who cannot hold contrary views from his.

“He is a dictator at heart and it is already clear to Rivers people that they made a mistake in 2015. 2019 presents an opportunity to put an end to a deceitful government that has not told them how their money is being spent.

“Our fathers, mothers, brother and sisters who are pensioners have not been paid for several months, local government workers are being owed for months, teachers are still being owed outstanding and only recently, Rivers got N10bn from Paris Club refund, what has the governor done with the money?”