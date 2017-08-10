Share this:

APC National Chairman Assures Anambra Guber Aspirants Level Playing Ground

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – As the Anambra State Governorship Elections draws nearer, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has assured that the Party will conduct a free, fair primaries and also ensure a level playing ground for all the Party’s aspirants.

Oyegun made this known when he met with the Party’s twelve aspirants for an interactive session at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said: “What is important is that I want you to be happy. I want you to be satisfied that we are going to have a truly free, fair primaries and a very level playing ground. That is the main purpose for this meeting.”

“I decided that I should meet with you and know you more formally, have an interactive session with you because we do hear a lot of things and we hope that if there are any gaps or anything thing you want us to do which we haven’t done, this will be the opportunity to put this down, to vocalise them and we will see what we can do.”

The APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso who spoke earlier expressing the confidence that the Party will win the Anambra governorship election, added that as he repeatedly read the Party’s election timetable.

“Mr. Chairman, the aspirants are on the field moving round the entire state, canvassing votes not only for the primaries but for the main election. They have been able to sensitize the state and I am sure that at the end of the day, God being on our side, we will win that election.” he said.

On the Party’s election timetable, the APC National Organising Secretary announced thus: Screening of Aspirants (Thursday 10th – 11th Friday August, 2017); screening Appeal (Monday 14th – Tuesday 15thAugust, 2017); primary Election (Saturday 19th August, 2017); primary Election Appeal (Monday 21st August, 2017).

The twelve aspirants are: Chukwuma Paul; Madu Nonso I.; Moghalu George N.; Nwibe Bart; Nwike Patrick N.; Nwoye Tony; Obidigbo Chike; Okonwko D.; Onunkwo Johnbosco O.; Uba Andy E.; Uchegbu Adoabi K. and Uzoh Obinna‎.