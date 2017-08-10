Biafra: Benue Govt Warns Nnamdi Kanu, Says State Not Party To Secession

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has received a stern warning from the Benue state government over secession rumours.

The Biafra leader had mentioned the state as one of those the secessionists would move outside Nigeria with should they get a referendum, but the state’s commissioner of Information and Orientation, Lawrence Onoja (Jnr.), warned the protagonists at a news conference in Makurdi.

He said: “We completely and strongly reject his (Kanu) mischievous claim that Benue is part of Biafra. Benue State is not part of any secessionist bid to dismember our great country-Nigeria.

“The administration of Governor Samuel Ortom would never subscribe to any ulterior and ill-advised agitation to undermine the unity and security of our country.”

The commissioner warned that the state government had to openly debunk the claims made by Kanu at various times in the media that Benue is part of his proposed territory for the actualisation of his Biafra dream especially after a recent unhealthy development in some quarters about the issue.

He noted emphatically that history books were full of the exploits of gallant members of the Nigerian armed forces of Benue origin who fought in the three years civil war to keep Nigeria united as a country, wondering what Kanu wants to achieve with his bogus claim of the state being part of Biafra.

“Benue State is a state located in the North-central geopolitical region of the nation and is not part of the South-east even though we see all Nigerians as brothers and sisters but we definitely are not part of the Igbo ethnic group who we regard as our brothers and sisters in a united country,” the Benue state information head added.