Court Remands Four Over Abduction, Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Four persons have been remanded in prison for alleged abduction and raping a 17-year-old girl.

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State, Nigeria on Wednesday ordered that the accused be remanded in prison after pleading not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, abduction, intimidation, and rape.

The accused are Seyi Akindoyin, 27; Tope Akanni, 20; Abiodun Olayinka, 19, and Seun Odugade, 22.

Their counsel, Mr. Ola Ibrahim had also pleaded for an oral bail for the accused which was denied by the Magistrate, Mr. Olalekan Ijiyode.

Ijiyode directed the defence counsel to apply for the bail of his clients formally by way of written application.

To this end, he ordered that the accused be remanded in Ile-Ife prison pending the hearing of the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 3, at Ilare Area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the accused conspired to commit a felony to wit: abduction and threatened the life of their victim.

He added that the accused also unlawfully had carnal knowledge of their 17-year-old victim (name withheld).

The prosecutor said that the offence committed contravened sections 86, 361, 358 and 516 of the state criminal code.

The case was adjourned until Sept 6, for hearing.