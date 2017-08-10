Share this:

Diezani’s Loot Can Fund Construction Of Six Airports – Group

Alexadra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) -The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has said that the stolen funds traced to former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison Madueke is enough to fund the construction of world class airports in each geo-political zone.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman, Hon Austin Braimoh and its Secretary, Chief Cassidy Madueke and issued today in Abuja, saying that the recovered fund can finish the ongoing rail way project is some part of the country as well as fund agricultural projects in the country.

“The sum of N47.2 billion and $487.5 million in cash and property traced to Mrs. Madueke by the EFCC can is also enough to complete the Lagos-Kano and Lagos-Calabar rail lines for which monies are being borrowed to.

“The recovered loot is also enough to fund agriculture projects that could have generated employment for Nigerian youths”, they added.

The group therefore called on Nigerians to join hands to condemn the massive looting of the nation’s treasury by officials of previous administrations.

According to the statement, BMSG believes that the loot traced to the former Minister of Petroleum is a far cry from what she and others in the past governments stole from the national treasury and stashed in foreign accounts, thereby forcing the Nigerian economy to suffer instant depression.

The group recalled that Diezani and her cronies including Mr. Kola Aluko, Jide Omokore and others are currently being tried by the US government for money laundering running to over $1.7 billion.

It opined that a collective resolve by Nigerians to fight what it described as “psychotic and mindless’’ type of looting as exhibited by Diezani and others in their hey days in government, can halt the crave for looting by government officials.

BMSG, however, expressed dismay that rather than organizing widespread protest to condemn looting and stealing of government funds by officials, past and present as often revealed by the anti-graft agencies, some Nigerians are only dissipating energies on attacking President Buhari, the main fighter of corruption on health matters.