El-Rufai canvasses More Investment In Girl Child Education

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – In a bead to achieve a sustainable socio-economic development of the country, the Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, has called for an increased investment in girl child education.

The Governor stated this on Thursday when he received 18-year-old author of “Tales of a Viber minor in college”, Miss Nkechi Chidi-Ogbolu, at the Government House in Kaduna.

He said parents and stakeholders in the sector should give priority to female education as they did with their male counterparts rather than sending them to early marriage and street hawking, adding that this is can cause damages to their future.

He said, “Denying the girls such equal opportunity retards their future progress and that of the society.

“There is need to invest massively in the education of female teenagers who are living in the transition from childhood to early adulthood, rather than parents sending them into hawking or early marriage.

“Education of the girl child is a priority in my administration as efforts are on to provide adequate finances and other logistic support for the promotion of girl child education.”

Governor El-Rufai added that part of the interventions of his administration include the renovation of classrooms, procurement of over 78,000 classroom furniture in public primary and secondary schools across the state, as well as declaration of free tuition fees for primary and junior secondary day schools.

According to him, his aim was to make education very attractive to children and also to lessen the burden on parents.

He therefore called on the young generation to emulate the female poet who has already enrolled for her doctorate degree programme at the age of 18.