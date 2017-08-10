Share this:

FG Insists National Assembly To Get 2018 Budget In October

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, on Thursday, has assured that the Federal Government would do everything within its power to ensure 2018 Appropriation Bill is submitted to the National Assembly in October.

He disclosed this in an interview with the State House correspondents during a retreat on the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the 2018 Budget preparation process, in Abuja.

Speaking on the retreat’s theme, “Building Synergy For Effective ERPG Implementation”, Udoma said that to achieve this target, the government would soon send the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework Fiscal Strategy Paper which was approved by the FEC on Wednesday to the federal lawmakers who are currently on vacation.

Udoma who said that the document would be sent to the lawmakers close to their resumption, added that the government will stick to its commitment on the 2018 Budget.

“National Assembly is on break so nearer the time they will resume in September, they will get the MTEF. Ours is to follow the Fiscal Responsibility Act which has some timelines and we are trying to keep strictly by those timelines.

“So the budget will get to the National Assembly by October. That was our commitment. We will go all out to make that happen. We made a commitment that we will do that on our part and we intend to deliver on that commitment. This is a government that delivers on its promises,” he said.