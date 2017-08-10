Nigeria Needs Stable Power To Revive Economy- Lawyer

Share this:

Nigeria needs stable and uninterrupted power supply to get out of its current economic challenges, an Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr. Kehinde Adekunle has said.

Adekunle said this, in Ilorin, on Thursday.

He described stable electricity supply as panacea for economic growth and development of any nation

“Stable power supply is needed for the country to boost its economy. Industries must enjoy reliable and stable electricity to produce optimally.

“With stable power supply, the production capacity will increase at a lesser cost, unlike when it solely relies on generator. The output will be massive and will enlarge the market.

“Government must act fast by investing in the power sector to revive the economy.

“It will encourage local investors and attract international investors. They will be willing to do business in Nigeria as the environment will be market friendly.

“Government should strive to increase the generation of electricity in the country, imagine South Africa generates 34 megawatts daily, Nigeria should strive to improve its capacity,” he said.

The lawyer expressed optimism that stable electricity supply would reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Source: SUN