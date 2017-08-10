Share this:

Nigerians May Not Vote APC, PDP In 2019 ‎- ADP Chieftain

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, the opposition has continued to walk towards regaining power especially in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

The opposition party until now has had its fair share of political crisis in the guise of a protracted leadership tussle that in a way destabilized the programmes and focus of the party.

Aside, the current administration on several occasions had also blamed the country’s woes on the immediate past administration while tagging it the most corrupt administration, these are pointers that the party may not find its journey to regaining power any way easy while the APC may lose power to emerging mega parties.

The National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) Engr.Yusuf Yabagi Sani in an interview with Global Village Extra (GVE), said it would be difficult for the PDP to retake power in 2019 considering the level of havoc it wrecked on the country.

He said, “Maybe you have forgotten that Nigerians have rejected the PDP you are talking about. By way of casting their votes, in the landslide kind of outcome. To say that we have rejected these people.

“since the coming of this administration, evidences have been brought out to show that not only did the PDP administration was a bad government but also treasury looters. That has been proved beyond any reasonable doubts with documents, monies returned and other evidences, what we had before was people put together to steal people’s money and Nigerians had the opportunity to vote them into power and nothing has been done since then.

“Now, the same people to come back, in the same form will be difficult. That’s why I was telling people that the Supreme Court judgment was really judgment for Nigerians. It was judgment against PDP.

“The Supreme Court has now made it impossible for them to deceive Nigerians again because they have to come out in their usual format. The same face is what we are going to see. The same people that people has rejected will now come out and say please vote for me again, After you have been proved to be a thief.

“So if the judgment had gone the other way, and they had disappeared in to other forms, people will find it difficult. Maybe it will take a long time to now realize that so it’s the same person. As God will have it, Supreme Court in their wisdom says lets give back their fate which is for them to be thrown into dustbin of history by Nigerians. Nigerians is going to eject them again because there is nothing to make any right thinking person to vote PDP again in this country. No, it can’t happen. So all these things you see happening are the hangover sense of victory.

“They are now boastful that we are back again to feed on you. I call them vampires. They have come to suck the citizens of this country with vengeance really.”

On why the APC government may lost out in the elections, he stated that although the party at the beginning had good intentions with the change mantra but noted that the party’s agenda lacked content.

He described the parties as “emergency organisations” saying;” I want you to understand that there is no way Nigerians will believe anybody that will say we are going to have a change. I believe that APC from the beginning, you could say they had good intention because there was a need for change. Change was immediate because you can’t have thieves running government.

“That change was welcomed by everybody but unfortunately, the message of change lack content. There was nothing in the change than the word change itself because there was not any true change. People wanted to see improvement in their lives and that food will be cheaper, medical attention will be there, hunger and insecurity will be a thing of past. You won’t have kidnappers all over the place. You have one section of the country seeking disintegration and the call for restructuring is the loudest. So this country is at a cross road. The whole nation is dis-regioned to the extent that people doubts that democracy can work. That is why few months ago, some people were talking to the military. That is to tell you the level of despair the people are today because the agent of change themselves lack what its necessary to effect the change.

“Unfortunately for them, they sold images and personalities to people instead of selling programmes of change. Unfortunately, the programme you brought are perishable. We humans are perishable. The image they sold to Nigerians is no longer marketable because naturally, you can’t just come and tell me Buhari is the way. But we all have shortcomings. He is not God.

“Unfortunately again, the party is not even there. These are just bending of few individuals who felt that a government has done something bad so we needed a change. So we have to go beyond the rhetoric. We need the real change. That is why I say we don’t have parties. What we had were just makeshift organizations if I may use the word, emergency organisations that were called parties. PDP itself lacks what it takes. Both APC and PDP only had governors and presidents. Up till today we don’t have political parties. That is why we are coming in.”