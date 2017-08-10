ONE CHANCE: Nigeria Customs Confiscates 37 Smuggled Vehicles (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Nigeria Customs Service has reportedly apprehended and seized about 37 vehicles smuggled into the country by illegal operators, Global Village Extra has gathered.

According to a report on their Facebook page, the Customs Service revealed that the vehicles were smuggled into the country through inappropriate routes.

The post read: “Anti-smuggling operations of NCS has continue to yeild more results as CGC Compliance Team and Roving Team of the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’, while on credible information patrol trailed and evacuated 37 assorted vehicles smuggled into the country via unapproved routes.

“The smuggled vehicles includes: 8 Lexus Jeep LX 570 (2017 model), 12 Land Crusier Jeep (2017 model), 17 Toyota Hilux (2016, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 models respectively).”