Share this:

Osinbajo Appoints 21 New Perm Sec

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This was disclosed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in a statement signed on Thursday by the Director of Communications in the office, Mr. Haruna Imrana, in Abuja.

Those appointed are Folayan Olaniyi (Ekiti), Osuji Marcellinus (Imo), Mu’azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna), Sulaiman Lawal (Kano), Abdullahi Mashi (Katsina), Adebiyi Adekunle (Lagos) and Ibrahim Wen (Nasarawa).

Others include Ehuria Ekeoma (Abia), Akpan Sunday (Akwa Ibom), Anagbogu Nkiruka (Anambra), Walson-Jack Esther (Bayelsa), Gekpe Isu (Cross River), Aliboh Lawrence (Delta) and Uwaifo Clement (Edo).

The rest are Odewale Olajide (Ogun), Adesola Olusade (Ondo), Adekunle Adeyemi (Oyo), Nabasu Bako (Plateau), Ekaro Chukwumuebobo (Rivers), Umar Bello (Sokoto) and Aduda Tanimu from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the statement, their portfolios would be announced in due course.