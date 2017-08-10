Qatar Waives Visas For 80 Countries

Share this:

Poised to woo investors and visitors into the country amidst regional blockade, the government of Qatar is offering visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries, in order to encourage air transport and tourism.Nationals from dozens of countries in Europe and elsewhere including India, Lebanon, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States only need to present a valid passport to enter Qatar

“The visa exemption scheme will make Qatar the most open country in the region,” Hassan al-Ibrahim, Chief Tourism Development officer at Qatar Tourism Authority said.

Nationals of 33 countries will be allowed to stay for 180 days and the other 47 for up to 30 days.

Source: SUN