Governor Ikpeazu’s Aide Dies At 56

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Former Chairman, Umuahia North Local Government and Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, is dead.

He died at 56.

Nwakodo, who died in a London hospital on Thursday evening, was also Chief Economic Adviser to Ex-Governor Theodore Orji.

According to his younger brother, Mr. Obidike Nwakodo, who made the announcement on Friday in Umuahia, the deceased was a popular business mogul until his death.

The late Nwakodo was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor on June 3, 2015.

He was born on March 29, 1961.