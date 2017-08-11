Governor Ikpeazu’s Aide Dies At 56

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Former Chairman, Umuahia North Local Government and Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, is dead.

Chief Chijioke Nwakodo

He died at 56.

Nwakodo, who died in a London hospital on Thursday evening, was also Chief Economic Adviser to Ex-Governor Theodore Orji.

According to his younger brother, Mr. Obidike Nwakodo, who made the announcement on Friday in Umuahia, the deceased was a popular business mogul until his death.

The late Nwakodo was appointed Chief of Staff to the governor on June 3, 2015.

He was born on March 29, 1961.

