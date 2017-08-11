Share this:

IGP Issues Two Week Ultimatum to Investigate Alleged Promotion Scandal

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Following allegations on promotion scandal in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris on Friday set up a special Investigation Panel to investigate the complaints and allegations.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamma Misau and civil society organizations had alleged that officers of the force often pay bribe for special promotion.

However, the panel has summoned Senator Misau to provide more details that would assist them to conduct a very discreet investigation into his complaints and allegations, and those of other aggrieved Police officers.

In a statement in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, the panel was given two weeks to submit its report on the investigation.

The terms of reference of the panel includes: “To investigate other complaints, petitions and grievances from Police Officers within the Force and from other members of the public on allegations of giving money for promotion, either special or otherwise.

“To determine the substance of the complaints, petitions and grievances from aggrieved Police Officers and members of the public on allegations of giving money for special promotion.

"To determine those who were involved, to recommend appropriate judicial action and other punishments as it is in line with the provisions of Public Service Rules Section 030401 (j) (k) and other statutory enabling laws/Acts".