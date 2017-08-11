Nigerian Army Reveals Details About Troops’ Invasion Of United Nations

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Nigerian Military has revealed the truth about the allegations that some of its troops invaded the United Nations house in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital recently.

The Defence Headquarters took to its official Facebook page to make this clarification as the speculation had been rife that the military men invaded the house on purpose.

The statement read: “The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify the news through some media outlets that troops of Operation LAFIA DOLE invaded United Nations house in Maiduguri, which is not true. It was a cordon and search operation conducted in that general area in line with the re-invigorated effort of the Military on Counter Terrorism operations in the North East as a whole.

“It is noteworthy that, the house being referred to as United Nations building, is an unmarked accommodation without any sign that it was occupied by United Nations. Notwithstanding, the search operation was conducted peacefully at the premises, when the troops were allowed into it, just like other buildings.

“Furthermore, the relationship between the Nigerian Military and United Nations has been cordial, aimed at working towards a more secured world in general and Nigeria in particular, which will be sustained. Thus, everything will be done by the Nigerian Military to ensure that United Nations activities and interests are given adequate protection and encouragement.

“Therefore, the general public is hereby requested to disregard the information that United Nations building in Maiduguri was raided by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.”