Share this:

UN Fumes Over Nigerian Army’s Raid Of Maiduguri Base

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The United Nations UN on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the raid of its base in Maiduguri, Borno State by the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued by the body on Friday, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, condemned the “unauthorized search” of the base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri, Borno State.

It said at 5am on Friday, members of the Nigerian security forces entered the UN base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri “without authorization”.

“The security forces carried out a search of the tented camp and left the area at 0800 hours.

“The United Nations does not have any information at this time regarding the reason or motivations for the unauthorized search.

“The Humanitarian Coordinator is working closely with the Government of Nigeria to resolve this issue.

“The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s north-east is one of the most severe in the world today,” said Mr Kallon.

“I am extremely concerned that these actions could be detrimental to the critical work that is being carried out every day to support the most vulnerable in the region and I call upon the Government of Nigeria to provide clarification.”