Fayose Blasts APC, Says Nigerians Have Entered One Chance With Buhari’s Govt

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a one-chance government.

Speaking at the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, Governor Fayose expressed strong confidence in the ability of his party to take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

“Nigerians have entered one chance in this government. But we can assure you that the APC has entered one term and they have to go,” Fayose, the chairman of PDP governors’ forum said.

“The PDP is now a religion, a belief that we are going back to our villa. God will be with us. Those people there, at Aso Rock, they don’t know what they are doing.

“Out of that one chance, we will give you plenty chances. We make mistakes but our ability to correct them is what is important. It is time to arise and shine.

“Shake the persons next to you and tell him or her congratulations for 2019. I don’t know about you but as for me, I am in Aso Rock already.

“I want to congratulate our great party and to assure Nigerians that we are going to deliver them from all they are passing through,” the radical governor added.