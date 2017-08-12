REVEALED: How Top APC Members Are Allegedly Planning To Decamp To PDP

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has revealed how some top members of the All progressives Congress (APC) are begging him to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Akwa Ibom State governor made this shocking revelation at the on-going PDP National non-Elective Convention, holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to him: “I want to confess, that top APC members have been visiting me secretly in my house daily, pleading to join the party. They know that APC is crumbling, they are now looking for soft landing.”

He therefore informed that the APC members are now free to join the PDP following the conclusion of the non-elective convention which had over 3,000 delegates in attendance.