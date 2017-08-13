Share this:

My Doctors Will Decide My Returning Date- Buhari

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WIThe Sickly President Muhammadu Buhari again on Saturday said that only his doctors would decide when he would return to Nigeria.

This was according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who said that the President spoke at the Abuja House, London, United Kingdom, when he received members of his media team led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

It would be recalled that the President had been receiving medical attention in the British capital since May 7.

However, he was reported to have told the team that visited him that there is tremendous improvement in his health and that indeed, he wished to return home,

“I have learnt to obey my doctor’s orders rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge,” the President was quoted as saying.

“I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I have now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed”, he added.

Lai Mohammed was said to have led the team that included Adesina; Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, Lauretta Onochie; and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, Buhari was reported to have said he followed events at home closely.He was said to have lauded Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.

When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, the President reportedly said, “What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them.”