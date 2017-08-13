UN Resumes Humanitarian Activities In Borno

Share this:

The United Nations says it will resume humanitarian activities in the north-eastern part of the country affected by insurgency.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Communication to Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno State, announced this in a statement in Maiduguri on Saturday.

He noted that the UN humanitarian office in Maiduguri had on Aug. 11, announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations after a misunderstanding with the military.

He said the governor had earlier contacted the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and informed her of the development.

(NAN)