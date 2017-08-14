Share this:

APC, Party Of Poverty And Shame, Says Fani-Kayode

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as a party of shame and such which promotes poverty.

The lawyer, turned politician was commenting on the performance of the former President Gooduck Jonathan during the last PDP convention held in Abuja.

Describing speech of the former president as inspiring, Fani Kayode condemned leadership style of the ruling party.

He stated through his verified twitter account @realFFK that, “@GEJonathan’s speech at the PDP Convention was outstanding and inspiring. He spoke the bitter truth. APC are a party of poverty and shame.”