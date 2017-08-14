Share this:

ASUU Embarks On Complete Indefinite Strike

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike which started on the 13th August, 2017 following the inability of the federal government to meet up with its outstanding issues of the union.

According to the union, the strike came to a consensus following the result of referendum which showed that an overwhelming majority of the branches of their union voted in favour of the strike.

This was disclosed on 12th August, 2017 by the union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi after a brief meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU at the University of Abuja Main Campus, Giri, Abuja.

The aim of the meeting was, “to consider the result of a referendum from all branches of ASUU in a bid to ascertain ways of convincing Government to implement outstanding aspects of the 2009 agreement and 2013 MoU.”

“In the light of the foregoing, and having exhausted all avenues to get governments to fully implement the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and the 2013 MoU as well as related demands, resolved to embark on a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action commencing Sunday , 13th August 2017.”

After the meeting, they came to a resolution that no course whatsoever would be taught in the universities, they should not attend any stator meeting: Departmental/ Faculty Board, Senate, Congress or Council etc.

Other things they mandated not to do are, do not conduct or supervise any examination at any level, do not engage in supervision of project or these at any level, do not force any academic, to teach , supervise these and projects at any level or attend meetings Department, Faculties, Senate, Congregations, Council etc.

The key outstanding issues include payment of fractions/non-payment of salaries, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), non-release of operational license of NUPEMCO, and non-implementation of the provisions of the 2014 Pension Reform Act with respect to Retired Professors and their salaries.

Others are removal of Universities Staff School from funding by Government, funds for the revitalisation of public universities (implementation of Needs Assessment Report) and poor funding of existing State Universities by their visitors.

It would be recalled that ASUU embarked on 6 months strike between July and December, 2013 which was suspended after a 13-hour meeting of the then President of Nigeria with that Union, when the government signed an MoU with them. Only N200 billion out of all a total one trillion, three hundred billion naira of the public universities revitalisation (Needs Assessment) fund was released.

The union also embarked on week warning strike in November 2016 to press for the implementation of the 2013 MoU, but nothing happened.