Dubai Health Authority Implements Masimo Patient SafetyNet

Masimo Patient SafetyNet enables information from bedside monitors, such as Masimo Root® with the Radical-7® or wearable Radius-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, to be accessible from a central viewing station. When changes occur in measured values, which may indicate deterioration in a patient’s condition, Patient SafetyNet automatically sends wireless alerts directly to clinicians, wherever they may be. In addition, Patient SafetyNet can automate the transfer of patient data, including admission data, vital signs, early warning scores (EWS), and other physiological parameters, directly to hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems, helping to improve clinician workflows and reduce the possibility of transcription errors.

Dr. Andreas Taenzer and colleagues found in an 11-month study conducted at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that using Patient SafetyNet and Masimo SET® pulse oximetry as part of a comprehensive alarm management strategy reduced rescue events by 65% and intensive care unit transfers by 48%, and as a result, reduced costs by $1,480,000.1,2 In a subsequent article, they announced that after five years, Dartmouth-Hitchcock had had zero preventable deaths or instances of brain damage due to opioids since the installation of Patient SafetyNet.2 In 2016, after ten years, they reported achieving a 50% reduction in unplanned ICU transfers and a 60% reduction in rescue events, despite increases in patient acuity and occupancy.3

The two Dubai Health Authority medical centers implementing Patient SafetyNet are Dubai Hospital (625 beds), which provides general medical and surgical care, and Latifa Hospital (367 beds), which specializes in maternal and child care. Dubai Hospital installed its first Patient SafetyNet in 2013. Latifa Hospital is in the process of installing four systems, with a further system planned for Dubai Hospital. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Masimo,” said Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of Dubai Health Authority. “The Dubai Health Authority’s mission is to develop an integrated and sustainable healthcare system that ensures our comprehensive services achieve the highest international standards, and we believe that Masimo’s monitoring devices, now even more connected to hospital infrastructure through the power of Patient SafetyNet, will help us meet that goal.”

“Patient SafetyNet, in conjunction with Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, enables continuous supplemental monitoring of active patients in post-surgical wards and can help save the lives of patients on opioids, among many other benefits,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “We applaud the Dubai Health Authority, dedicated to providing no less than the best health care in the world, for recognizing the importance of implementing such a proven and powerful centralized monitoring and patient surveillance system.”