Fake Online Shopping Operator Nabbed

Share this:

By Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A suspected internet fraudster, Afolabi Ojo has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, who allegedly specialized in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through deceiving online shopping.

This was according to the press statement issued and signed by the Commission’s Head, Media & Publicity Wilson Uwujaren.

Ojo who also a student of the Polytechnic of Iree (Iree-Poly), Osun State, was arrested following a petition alleging that sometimes in June, 2017, while window shopping on Instagram, the petitioner came across some slippers and shoes on a page “Best Classic Store” purportedly owned by one Kemisola with WhatsApp number 08106802815 displayed on the page.

According to the petitioner, a sum of N53,000 (Fifty-Three Thousand Naira) was paid for some items purchased on the online store (Best Classic), into an account purportedly owned by one Oyebola Olasunkanmi with account number 0027735703 domiciled in one of the first generation banks.

Strangely thereafter, the suspect not only refused to deliver the goods, but went incommunicado. Hence, the suspect was reported to the EFCC.

On arrest, Ojo confessed to being the one posing as ‘Kemisola’ on the online platform to deceive people especially ladies into patronizing him.

He said: “I do not have any goods. I only pose as a lady using the name ‘Kemisola’ with the handle “Best Classic Store” on Instagram.

“Some of the items I used to display for sale include female shoes, slippers, hand bags and wallet. After I have lured my victim to pay, I will disable him from my chat so that he can no longer reach me.”

However, members of the public are advised to be wary when buying goods online so as not to fall victim of phony online stores with heinous motives.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.