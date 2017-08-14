NANS Gives FG 21 Days Ultimatum To Call Off Strike

This was brought to bear by the National President, Chinonso Obasi, calling on the government to do something as soon as possible.

He said, “In the light of the foregoing we here give the federal government 21 days to resolve outstanding issues with ASUU with the interest of longsuffering of Nigerian Students who are forced to bear the brunt of government insensitivity.

“It is with deep pain and regret that NANS received the news of another indefinite strike by ASUU over federal government’s indifference to their plight.

“Nigerian students sees the break down in negotiations as a further proof that political leaders don’t care about their future.

“Consequently, we wish to call on the federal government to do all it can to get ASUU back to the classrooms.”

He said that the demands of ASUU are reasonable and touch on the integrity of government, especially in the light of the fight against corruption.

NANS finds it hard to believe that a perceived responsible government should fail to honour agreements with members of ASUU for more than seven years.

obasi said therefore that henceforth, Nigeria students will mobilize against politicians whose children are not in public institutions.

He said NANS will be meeting with the ASUU leaders coming weeks to find out their irreducible minimum in their demands such that if by the expiration of 21days ultimatum, Nigeria students will ground activities in the country.