Police Train 80 Personnel On Prosecution, Investigation

The police in conjunction with Bastion Chambers, a law firm, have begun a two-day training of its 80 personnel on prosecution and investigation to ensure effective service delivery.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris who declared the training open on Monday, said the exercise would enhance the performances of police prosecutors and investigators in legal practices.

Idris was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Inyang, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training at the force headquarters.

He charged the participants in the programme tagged “Train the Trainers,” to transfer the knowledge they would acquire, to other officers in their units.

“You are all expected to transfer the knowledge acquired from this workshop to other officers under you,” he said.

He said that the force had worked assiduously to execute its cardinal objectives under Section 4 of the Police Act in order to change the outlook of the force.

“We also believe that training and development are required to enable staff to work toward taking the organisation to its expected destination,” he said.

Idris said that policemen like their counterparts in other agencies required knowledge, attitudinal change and competence to perform optimally.

He said that training in the force should be based on the fundamental values of democracy, rule of law and protection of human rights.

The inspector-general added that the democratic tenets also formed the objectives of the force.

Mr. Mohhamed Nakordi, a representative of Bastion Chambers, said that the training was aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the police in criminal prosecution.

Nakordi said that the training was meant for 40 police prosecutors and 40 investigators.

“We are training these officers so that they can as well train others under them in their various commands and units,” he said.

He said that the police lost most of their cases in courts, because of inadequate training on legal skills, adding that the training would reduce the number of lost cases.

NAN