SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assemble, Honorable Justin Okonoboh has been impeached.

Honorable Okonoboh was impeached by the lawmakers today, Monday 14th August 2017 at the Assembly, in Benin City, Edo State..

Honorable Kabiru Ajoto was elected in his place as the new Speaker.

More details to come…