Sokoto Govt Donates N10m To NAOWA

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – In its bid to establish a new nursery and primary school at Giginya Barracks, the Sokoto state government has made a donation of ten million Naira to the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA). The Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal announced the donation in his office when he received the executive members of the association.

Tambuwal commended them for their concern for the educational development of their members and also the members of their host community.

He said the people of Sokoto have long standing and mutually-beneficial relationship with the military, adding that the government will continue to appreciate all security agencies for their sacrifices to the nation.