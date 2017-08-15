‎CharlyBoy Escapes Lynching By Pro-Buhari Supporters In Abuja Market

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Charles Oputa, maverick entertainer AKA Charlyboy and leader of the “Our Mumu Don Do” protesters, escaped death on Tuesday when he was attacked by Buhari supporters at the popular Wuse market, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Charly boy and his group had left their meeting point at Unity Fountain and took their campaign to the market where they were attacked with stones.

However, it took the intervention of the Nigeria Police officers drafted to the market before peace could be restored.

Gunshots and teargas were fired to disperse trouble makers to avert crisis in the Market.

Speaking during the clash, one of the leaders of the anti-Buhari protest, Deji Adeyanju said: “If the president had any integrity he will honorably resign.”

“This government is worse than Abacha regime, Abacha during his tenure did not kill over 1,000 Shiites.

“Abacha did not waste money by sharing to hired crowd.”

A journalist who was also injured in the clash explained how he was almost stoned to death after been tagged as one of the anti-Buhari protesters.

He was however, allowed to identify himself after taking several stone hits.

His words : “I was tagged anti-Buhari by hoodlums who would have probably stoned me to death if I had not pleaded to allow me identity myself as a Journalist.

“Charly Boy not only escaped lynching, he was very favoured to have left Wuse Market alive. I know this, my eyes were on him till he left after taking several stone hits.”