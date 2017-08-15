How Pastor Adeboye Convinced Acting President Osinbajo To Take His VP Position

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Facts have emerged on how Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) encouraged Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to take up the post prior to the election.

This much was revealed by Osinbajo on Tuesday, during the public presentation of a book titled: ‘Pastor E.A Adeboye: His Life and Calling’ which held at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

“I consulted Daddy (Adeboye) and he gave the go-ahead to accept the VP position; before then I was not a politician.

“Apart from Coca-Cola, the Church is next in mileage across the world. And it all has to do with sincerity, dedication and humility of Daddy G.O,” Professor Osinbajo said.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the chairman at the occasion, also described Mr. Adeboye as a man who has touched more lives than many politicians in the country.

According to him: “We are supposed to touch lives; but for Pastor Adeboye, he has touched more lives than politicians.

“He has been a man of God with a difference, whom I benefited from personally when I was consulting to contest the 1999 election.”