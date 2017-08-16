Share this:

BREAKING: Osinbajo Appoints Two New Ministers

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The two new ministers who were recently confirmed by The Senate had been assigned portfolios to by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The Acting President also sworn in 15 permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The two ministers are Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan. Mr. Ocheni was appointed as the Minister of State For Labour, while Mr. Hassan was sworn in as the second minister of state in the Ministry Of Power, Works and Housing.

Mr. Ocheni hails from Kogi State and replaces the late James Ocholi who died in a car crash last year.

Mr. Hassan hails from Gombe State and takes the place of Amina Mohammed who is now serving as deputy secretary general of the United Nations.

Mrs Mohammed was the Minister of the Environment before leaving for the U.N.