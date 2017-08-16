Share this:

FG Begs ASUU To Call Off Strike

Ngozi Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has called on the Union to please suspend the industrial action for the benefits of the students and a nation at large.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige made this known in an interview the Channels Television 10 pm News, as viewed.

He said ASUU had only brought notice to his ministry once, while other notices were taken to the Ministry of Education, however, meetings had been held and will still hold to resolve the issue.

He said, “The Federal Government is appealing to ASUU to consider students who are currently writing degree exams and promotional exams. Some of us have our children schooling in Nigeria Universities, like my own children are all here. So the ASUU should please consider these once and call off the strike.”

He said that the Minister of Finance, Education and himself are yet to meet on how to solve the issue and see that students go back to school.