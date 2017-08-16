Sokoto Assembly Deputy Leader impeached
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – The Deputy Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Kabiru Ibrahim, has been impeached and replaced with Alhaji Ibrahim Sarki.
This was made known to newsmen by the Speaker of the Assembly, Salihu Maidaji, after Tuesday plenary.
According to him, the decision of the House to remove Ibrahim was endorsed by the 21 members.
He said: “I have received a letter of vote of no confidence in the Deputy House Leader duly signed by 21 members of the Assembly in accordance with Order Six, Section 11, subsection (3) of the Standing Orders of Sokoto State House of Assembly 2014 as amended.
“The signatures of the 21 members that passed the votes of no confidence in Kabiru Ibrahim, member representing Kware as Deputy House Leader are hereby accepted.
“Consequently, we replace him with Alhaji Ibrahim Sarki as the new Deputy House Leader (APC- Sokoto North II),” he said.
Also speaking, the House Leader, Garba Bello, noted that the vote of no confidence followed constitutional breaches by Ibrahim.
He accused Ibrahim of engaging in some political activities ahead of the 2019 General Elections in violation of INEC guidelines.
“Ibrahim arranged a delegation with other members to mobilise in support of a governorship aspirant and as such he breached our Standing Orders.”
They were suspended following alleged anti-party activities which could damage the authority of the state executive.
The state Chairman of the party, Dr. Sylvester Igwilo who handed down the indefinite suspension at the state office of the party, said the grounds for their indefinite suspension included: breach of article seven paragraph (b) of the registered constitution of UPP; non production and submission of any documentary evidence of their resignation from their former political parties.
“Introducing money politics of inducing members with cash donation which tends to bring the image of the party into disrepute and ridicule.
“Going to Abuja to deposit an illegal sum of N5,000,000.00 without the constant and approval of the state executive committee.
“Appearing for a purported screening without the approval and authority of the state executive committee outside the provision in the party constitution (Article 16 d).
“Anti –Party activities to undermine the state executive authority on party congress.
“Illegally opening personal campaign offices outside the Party local branches, thereby running a parallel party organization.”
It would be recalled that Chidoka was a former Minister of Aviation while Mr. Chudi Ofodile was a former member of the House of Representatives.