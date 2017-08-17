Share this:

Gunmen Attack EFCC Headquarters, Leaves Death Note For Detective

ATLANTA, Georgia. (GVE) – Unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as well threatened to kill one of the agency’s top investigators.

This was disclosed in a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwajaren, few hours after the attack, adding that the assailants could not make their way into the complex as security guards on duty prevented them.

He said, “A major security breach was recorded at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017, as unknown gunmen attacked the office located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja.

“The group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05.00 hours and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked on the premises in the process. However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty.

“The hoodlum escaped in a gateway vehicle but not without leaving a message; a white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat address to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission. Ishaku who heads the foreign exchange malpractices fraud section is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass hats.

“The attack on the Zone 7 office which house the commission’s AMCON desk, procurement fraud and foreign exchange malpractices sections, is coming few weeks after another investigator, Austin Okwor was shot and wounded by the unknown assailants in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, according to the EFCC, the incident has been reported to the police