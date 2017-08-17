Share this:

Sokoto Govt Allocates Lands For Commercial Purposes

ATLANTA, Georgia. (GVE) – The Sokoto state government said it has allocated lands of some important economic trees comprising of Gum Arabic, Moringa, Dates and Shea tree, for commercial cultivation.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this Wednesday when he flagged off the state’s annual tree planting campaign in Bodinga LGA, Sokoto.

He said, “Studies have shown that some of these trees not only improve nutrition and boost food supply, they enhance economic condition of farmers especially in the rural areas and importantly bring in needed cash for sustainable development.

“In addition to these benefits, cultivating the trees help in sustaining care for land in particular, and the environment in general, he added.”

In allocating lands for the cultivation, the Governor said that government will also encourage individuals to take the lead and ensure that the benefit gets to as many people as possible.

“We’re opening up a new corridor in fighting poverty and unemployment. We will support our farmers with improved seeds and technical expertise to ensure the state derives maximum benefit from the venture.

“Planting trees will stimulate agricultural integration policy in a sustainable way as such this new policy is anchored on providing healthy environment in our localities,” he added.

He said that the state government is concerned about illegal encroachment of farmers into constituted forest reserves, a situation that has led to increase in farmers/herdsmen clashes.

However, he warned government officials, community leaders and other individuals to desist from encroaching into reserves.