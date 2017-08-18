Share this:

Nigerian Government Hands Over Presidential Lodge To Lagos

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, GVE – The Presidency has handed over the Presidential Lodge located in Marina to the Lagos State Government.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Mr. Jalal Arabi described the occasion as epoch making.

He expressed excitement that transfer of the building built to commemorate Nigeria’s independence in 1960 has gone to the right hand.

“Most of us have been involved in keeping this place and we never wanted any distraction. There is difference between old age and statesmanship. I believe we are now in an era where we have a principal, who believes that your word should be your bond.

“Every parent feels the pains when giving out their daughter in marriage…..this is a clear analogy of how we felt when we realized that the state House will be ceded to Lagos,” he said.

The Lagos State Government had repeatedly asked the Federal Government to transfer the old properties belonging to it to the state.