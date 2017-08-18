Share this:

‎Political Cabal Behind Delay In Conduct Of Population Census-Investigation

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – It is no more news that the conduct of the planned 2018 population census has continued to suffer setback due to factors ranging from political interference, funding among others, Global Village Extra investigation has gathered.

Investigations revealed that there is more to the overdue presidential pronouncement on the exercise than the usual excuses of lack of funds.

For every developed country, enumeration of its citizens through national population and housing census is conducted as it is key to economic development of any nation.

The United Nations also recommends that population censuses be taken at least every 10 years.

However, uncertainties have continued to trail the conduct of the much anticipated 2018 census, in the country.

It was gathered that the continued postponement of the exercise and unending silence of the President on the issue may have a political undertone.

A top source and member of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) who confided in (GVE), Abuja, disclosed that the successful conduct of the exercise would only come when there is a change in the leadership of the National Population Commission NpopC, Chairman.

The source who spoke authoritatively, stated that the current NpopC boss, Chief Eze Duruiheoma has been incapacitated due to his affiliation with the former ruling party adding that;”the Chairman is a strong PDP chieftain in Imo state, don’t forget Jonathan brought him.”

He stated that the commission lacks the right political backings, being headed by some one from the opposition party.

“Have you been to where politicians are having meetings, they don’t think beyond their nose. Once the doors are closed we have a lot of things to eat and drink there, they don’t think beyond the nose.

“That was why I said may be one day somebody will say look let’s remember this census. What we are lacking here is the political support, the connectivity is not there, the party difference,” the source stated.

On whether the removal of the commission’s boss could stand as a breakthrough, the source maintained that the Chairman can only be removed on completion of his tenure.

“they can’t remove the Chairman because he is an Executive is like saying you want to remove INEC’s chairman, you have to pass through the Senate. And his tenure will expire in 2019, I don’t think he even socialises, if they bring a real politician from the ruling party something will happen. he can permeate the Presidency, but he is jittery because he is from the other party.

“He will be branded a misfit if he decides to go close to them, in this kind of circumstances, you need late night meetings, socialize, identify stakeholders that make things happen, find your way there. As a politician, I can tell you that plans are made in the night and implemented in the day time. By the time you go there, they will say look we have passed that stage o,” he added.

However, the source submitted that only the right political will and backings can determine the actual conduct of the exercise in Nigeria.

“You see Dogara knew what he was saying when he said it won’t be wise to conduct the census before the next election. He is number four man in the country where Osinbajo is not around, Saraki will take over, when Saraki is not around, Dogara will take over as the President of the country.

‘Secondly I want you to observe that whatever Dogara says on the pages of newspapers there must be an underlying issue around it. He was the one who said tomorrow Osinbajo will sign the budget , it all came out in the papers and honestly the following day he signed it which means he is privy to most important information in the government. When he talks he knows what he is saying and you won’t come and be challenging such person.”

Meanwhile, a highly placed source in the commission told GVE that the census may not hold in 2018 as no financial provisions was made for such in the just signed 2017 budget.

The source maintained that apart from the much awaited proclamation, no money was approved for the census activities in the 2017 budget.

In his analysis, he said about N270billion was budget for the entire activity which include the pre-census, census and post-census adding that only about N5billion was approved for the commission as budget for its capital expenditures, salaries among others.

“We are waiting for government to react, there was a budget but nothing came out of the budget this year for census. The budget we got was the normal one for capital expenditure, there was no plan for census. But if the government is interested they can come up with a supplementary budget, but as it is we don’t even know where we stand. We presented a budget of N270 billion for the entire package exercise, both the pre-census,census and post-census activities.

“What Osinbajo signed does not include the provision for census, he only signed the normal budget, the one we used for the ne fiscal year and that about N5 billion inclusive of recurrent, that is salaries and others so the money is totally lost. Census budget was not even included in the signed budget in the first instance.”

The source who expressed hope that the issue would one day be looked into said:”We are still hopeful that someday somebody will say look let’s look at this census issue it is very crucial.Whatever preparation we have made is from the capital allocation, once we receive we say okay let’s do something so that when the government sees what we are doing, they will key into it.”