BREAKING: Buhari Returns To Nigeria Today After 100 Days Away, To Address Nigerians

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

This much was revealed one of his media aides, Femi Adesina, who announced the presidentâ€™s imminent return after over 100 days in London on his Facebook wall.

“The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

“President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge,” he stated.

President Buhari’s return will send a wave of relief across the country after initial rumours of his death filled the social media space.