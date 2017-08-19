Buhari Laughs Off ‘Resume Or Resign’ Campaign

Share this:

Recuperating President Muhammadu Buhari is amused by the ‘Resume or Resign’ campaign recently launched against him by some Nigerians.

The campaign, led by an entertainer, Charles Oputa (aka Charly Boy), was meant to force him to return home immediately from his medical vacation in London and resume work, failing which he should relinquish power.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr.Femi Adesina, who was part of the President’s media team that visited him last week in London, said Buhari has “enough time to watch television, and commended the NTA particularly, and Nigerian media generally, for bringing him up to speed with what was happening back home.

“He (Buhari) said he had been watching the protests by people who wanted him to return home post-haste or resign,” Adesina said in a write up on the London visit.

He added: “He mentioned one of the leaders of the protest by name and laughed. I did not discern any malice in the laughter.”

The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday visited the President in London, the latest of dignitaries to call on the President.

Buhari, writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, thanked Pastor Adeboye for his visit and prayers.

“I thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. May God continue to bless him and his work. pic.twitter.com/eds2rT1gG5

— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 18, 2017

Pastor Adeboye’s visit came 24 hours after that of Senate president Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Saraki yesterday on Twitter shared his thoughts on what he saw of the President’s health.

He said Buhari’s insistence on his doctors’ advice was yielding results.

He described the London meeting he and Dogara had with the President as one of substance.

His words: “Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

“It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget.

“In particular, we talked about the virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery.

“It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results.

“I therefore confidently look forward to Mr. President’s imminent return home.”

Charly Boy and his fellow protesters have since suspended their action following an attack on them at the popular Wuse market in Abuja on Tuesday by those the group called thugs.

“We just went to Wuse market for mobilisation against 100 days event tomorrow & a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us,” Deji Adeyanju, one of the organizers of the anti-Buhari protest wrote on Twitter.

However, eyewitnesses said it was traders at the market that stopped the anti-Buhari group from entering the market.

They said some boys in this market threw stones at Charly Boy’s group.

The police had, last week, fired canisters of tear gas at the protesters after gathering at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The police said their action followed the infiltration of the protesters by hoodlums.

(The Nation)