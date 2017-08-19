I Never Used Cocaine, Says Majek Fashek…Announces New Album

Share this:

LEGENDARY reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, aka Majek Fashek is set to mark 30 years of doing music with a concert and a new album.

Addressing the media on Thursday, in Lagos, the singer revealed that the concert, which will feature some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers, as well as global showbiz figures, will hold on September 10, 2017, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking further, he said the new album, ‘Weep Not Children’, is his way of helping to bring the country out of economic recession.

“We are coming up with a new sound. The new sound is to help Nigeria come out of recession. We are suffering, but Nigeria is the one that named me rainmaker. I’m a good magician. So I’m going to do my magic so that the recession can end in Jesus name.

“I’m coming up with a new album titled ‘Weep Not Children’. I wrote it because our children are weeping. And children are the future of every country, every community and every family. Children must be given attention. We are in recession because the children are weeping. The Nigerian government does not care about the younger generation, and if we have to get out of recession, we have to appease the children,” he said.

Speaking on his 25 years stay in the United States, Fashek noted that his name was ‘bastardised’ while he was living there.

“I spent 25 years in the United States and instead of them to promote me when I was living there; they said that I was on drugs. I never used cocaine, I never used drugs. I was just sick for a while. I had to come home because charity begins at home. Nigeria made me before America made me. So I’m grateful to the Nigerian press.”

Also speaking, his manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, said that the album took over two and half years to put together.

“The album has eight tracks and he featured only one artiste, Tubaba in ‘Holy Spirit’ remix. He also dedicated a track ‘Akugbe’, to the Oba of Benin. Akugbe is an Edo word for unity. After this, we will be doing tours in the universities, we will be doing shows for the grassroots, visiting motherless babies’ homes and the prisons,” he said.

