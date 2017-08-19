Who Wants Ooni’s Marriage Crashed?

Share this:

A FEW days ago, the social media were awash with the sensational story of the crashed marriage of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and his queen, Olori Wuraola. According to the authors of the story, Olori Wuraola, whose wedding to the Ooni last year and the subsequent honeymoon remains a reference point in social affairs, was guilty of certain misdeeds considered both unprintable and unpardonable. The marriage contracted just a little over a year ago was reportedly bedeviled by mutual suspicions and ego fights.

Some said the monarch had lost patience with the Olori who hails from Benin City and had decided to dump her for a new beauty that would formally take Olori Wuraola’s place by September. The more adventurous of the rumour mongers even said that seeing the handwriting on the wall, Olori Wuraola had cut short her trip overseas and ran to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to seek his intervention in the royal rumble.

But while many were getting ready to sing the dirge for the royal marriage, the Ooni himself came out to pour cold water on all the speculations. In an interview with an online medium, the young monarch dismissed the story as a baseless rumour peddled by mischief makers. Case closed.

(The Narion)