MUST READ: Why President Buhari Is Working From Home After Resumption

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Facts have emerged on the real reason President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed on Monday after a three-month medical vacation, is working from home.

According to Bashir Ahmad, one of President Buhari’s media aides, the Katsina-born former military dictator is very fit and good to go, but will work from home due to renovations being carried out in his office.

“Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He has a fully equipped office in his residence, he’ll be back to the main office after the works,” Ahmad tweeted.

This is coming after President Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly to notify them of his resumption, was acknowledged.

Buhari spent over 100 days in the United Kingdom where he was recuperating from an unknown ailment before returning to Nigeria on Saturday, 19 August.