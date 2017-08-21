Resign If You Love The Nation – OPC President Tells Buhari

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Barely 48 hours after returning to the country from the United Kingdom (following an absence of over 100 days), President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to honorably resign.

This suggestion was given by Dr. Frederick Fasehun, the president and founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

According to the trained medical doctor, President Buhari is now medically unfit to continue ruling a nation such as Nigeria and wants the Nigerian leader to step down honorably.

“Resignation is the right thing to do for a head of state that loves the nation. When the head is bad, the entire body is bad.

“Nigerians have been praying for him for the past three months but it is now clear that his personal health is more important to him than power.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerian lawyers are not giving proper advice on Buhari’s illness. They are not giving legal education to Nigerian people. They are not defending the Constitution as it should be defended. They just allowed Nigerians to ponder with their legal illiteracy by keeping quiet,” Dr. Fasehun noted while addressing journalists in Lagos.

“I am a medical doctor and I wonder what British doctors have been doing and we Nigerians allow things to go on as if nothing has happened. Nigerians as a whole forget that it is not the day he is discharged that he will start work. He would be given time for recuperation.

“If he has been ill for four months, British doctors are not so careless as not to give time for recuperation. This can only be tolerated in Nigeria. Presidents in other countries would have resigned without waiting for the people to protest. There is a cabal that got together to ensure he does not resign but stay put in office.

‘’Many practicing Nigerian doctors and I studied in Britain with those treating him and we attended same class and we use to beat them in class. They are not better than us,” the OPC leader added.