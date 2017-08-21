Wawu! Nnamdi Kanu Honoured With 40-year-old Drink Preserved Only For Exceptional People (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has received an amazing honour by fellow Biafra agitators.

According to a post on a Biafra-themed Facebook page, Kanu was given a 40-year-old wine which was hitherto preserved for exceptional individuals, especially those who believe in the well-being of their people.

Kanu’s struggles with the secessionists have seen him become one of the most powerful individuals around and giving him the wine seems like a feather on his cap.

The post read: “This wine is nearly 40 years old and was bought by De Sam Mbakwe.

“His instruction was that, the wine shouldn’t be given to anyone else, except who believes and stands for the wellbeing of his people just like he did.

“Today, his entire household found that quality in Mazi Nnandi Kanu by simply handing over this precious and aged wine …. All hail Biafra.”