SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been ordered to forfeit another set of properties worth about $21.3.

This verdict was made by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, August 22.

The court sitting presided over by Justice Abdulaziz Anka granted an Order of Interim Forfeiture of another set of properties to the federal government.