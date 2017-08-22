MUST READ: Fresh Facts Emerge From Buhari’s ‘Secret’ Meeting With Service Chiefs

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Fresh facts have emerged from the behind closed door meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the Service Chiefs on Tuesday.

According to General Abayomi Olonisakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs briefed President Buhari on security issues in the country when they met with him on Tuesday.

The Army General told State House correspondents shortly after the meeting in Abuja that though the recent happenings in the country were not strange to the President, the service chiefs were at the meeting to give him an update.

“He (Buhari) has been receiving regular briefings from the Vice President (Yemi Osinbajo) and he has also been going through the print media and electronic media to follow the happenings in the country.

“After the meeting, he has directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country. He talked about the unity of the nation which is non-negotiable; we have all been fully instructed to ensure that that directive is carried out to the letter.

“Every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other – ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue were all treated. Comments were made as to what to do as regards those issues,” General Olonisakin stated.

He explained further that the President has directed the security agencies to ensure that all issues which pose threat to Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty were well addressed.

“Every security like I said, we are going to enhance our operations in all the areas we need to do that. Like I said, he has given the necessary directives which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.

“On the Boko Haram issue, you all know it’s an asymmetric warfare. It’s not that the Boko Haram terrorists have stepped up their games, it’s just the issue of the suicide bombing that has been the problem and of course, we’re also working with the security agencies and the intelligence agencies to make sure that we address that menace,” he added.