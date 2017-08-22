Nigeria Police Promotes 6,455 Senior Officers

Share this:

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers contained in a recommendation from the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

The affected officers include a police commissioner, Hilda Ibifuro–Harrison, was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, while two Deputy Commissioners of Police, Ajani Babatunde and Olukola Taira Shina, were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

Others are 47 Superintendents of Police elevated to Chief Superintendents of Police and 498 Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to the next rank of Superintendents of Police.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

About 5,907 Inspectors were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11.

The spokesman added that Mohimi Edgal and Aji Janga, Deputy Commissioners of Police were appointed acting Commissioners of Police.

He said that promotions and other decisions of the commission would be conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation.

Mr. Ani also said the commission had returned recommendations pertaining to special promotions to the Inspector-General of police.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had constituted a special panel to investigate complaints and allegations on special promotions.

