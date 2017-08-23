1 Million Children To Enjoy Free Malaria Drugs In Sokoto State

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A minimum of one million children will enjoy free malaria drugs in Sokoto, northern Nigeria.

This is coming after the governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal flagged off a mass house-to-house malaria prevention program with a pledge to administer free drugs to one million children in Sokoto state.

Speaking at the event which held in the state capital Wednesday, Tambuwal said government has resolved to renew its push against the dreaded disease, and will deploy religious and traditional institutions to achieve set target.

He said state government, in collaboration with the Presidential Malaria Initiative (PMI) and other partners, is providing three million units of mosquito nets and Seasonal Malaria Chemotherapy (SMC) drugs to be distributed free of charge in all parts of the state.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Malaria Elimination and Control, Abubakar Chika Umar, said government and partners will distribute SMC drugs free to all children between 3 to 59 months in all the 23 LGAs.

“The circle will last for four days at an interval of one month for three months. This push will be supported by 500 health facilities in the state,” he said.

Umar added that plans are afoot to establish fully functional malaria elimination units will be established in all the LGAs in the state.

Governor Tambuwal also distributed motorcycles to be used by roll back malaria officials to be posted to rural communities in Sokoto for effective administration of the drugs and other preventive measures.