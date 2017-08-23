Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting, Set To Receive Report On Babachir

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari will not preside over his first Federal Executive Council (FEC) since his return from his medical treatment abroad as he has canceled the weekly engagement slated for Wednesday, August 23.

According to Femi Adesina, one of President Buhari’s media aides, who issued the statement on behalf of his boss, the meeting will not hold as scheduled.

Although there were no details of why the engagement chaired by Buhari was canceled, there are speculations that it may not be unconnected to the renovations being carried out at the president’s office.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office,” the statement by Adesina read.

Even though he has been certified okay by doctors and medics, President Buhari is yet to make any public appearance since his return to the country from his medical vacation abroad where he spent over 100 days.