Education Ministry Releases Admission List Into Federal Unity Colleges

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has reportedly approved the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2017/2018 academic year.

According to The Cable.ng, the ministry of education released a statement on Wednesday, where the mister was quoted to have said that admission list into JSSI was on notice boards in the colleges and on their websites.

The statement signed by Priscilla Ihuoma, director, press and public relations, said the list was also online: http:htt//www.fmeinterviewtest.com or the ministry’s website www.education.gov.ng.

The statement reads: “Students who have been offered provisional admission have two weeks after the release of the results to accept the offer, otherwise, they will be replaced by other candidates.”